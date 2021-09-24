Inspired Energy (LON:INSE) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.29

Shares of Inspired Energy PLC (LON:INSE) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.29 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 16.50 ($0.22). Inspired Energy shares last traded at GBX 17.35 ($0.23), with a volume of 1,977,514 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Inspired Energy in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £168.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 19.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 18.29.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a GBX 0.12 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Inspired Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.18%.

In other Inspired Energy news, insider Sangita Shah bought 128,205 shares of Inspired Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £24,358.95 ($31,825.12).

About Inspired Energy (LON:INSE)

Inspired Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy consultancy, procurement, and management services to corporate energy users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers procurement, bureau, on-site generation, monitoring and targeting, site operation management, technology and software, legislative compliance, and energy, water, and sustainability assurance and optimization services, as well as environmental, social, and governance disclosure services.

