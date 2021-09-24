BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Keyera (TSE:KEY)

BMO Capital Markets reissued their market perform rating on shares of Keyera (TSE:KEY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KEY. CSFB cut shares of Keyera from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Keyera from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$33.91.

Get Keyera alerts:

Shares of KEY stock opened at C$32.14 on Tuesday. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$18.04 and a 12 month high of C$35.75. The stock has a market cap of C$7.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.27.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keyera will post 1.9700001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 347.83%.

In related news, Director James Vance Bertram sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 669,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$20,082,000.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.