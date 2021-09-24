Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target Raised to C$34.50

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on H. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$31.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$32.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One to C$33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$32.23.

TSE:H opened at C$30.83 on Monday. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of C$26.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.75, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.41.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.72 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Hydro One will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2663 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.01%.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

