Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $71.10

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 71.10 ($0.93) and traded as high as GBX 73 ($0.95). Topps Tiles shares last traded at GBX 71 ($0.93), with a volume of 32,106 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of Topps Tiles in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of £139.61 million and a P/E ratio of -71.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 71.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 664.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles, under floor heating products, wet room tools, and hand tools and accessories, as well as fixing and finishing products, including adhesives and primers, grouts, silicone, trims, doorbars, and matting and leveling products.

