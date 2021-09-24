Comparing Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) and DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) and DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Marin Software and DXC Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marin Software $29.98 million 4.41 -$14.05 million N/A N/A DXC Technology $17.73 billion 0.50 -$149.00 million $2.43 14.48

Marin Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DXC Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Marin Software and DXC Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marin Software -42.77% -70.88% -30.60% DXC Technology 1.92% 14.72% 3.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Marin Software and DXC Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A DXC Technology 1 2 9 0 2.67

DXC Technology has a consensus target price of $43.33, indicating a potential upside of 23.18%. Given DXC Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DXC Technology is more favorable than Marin Software.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.0% of Marin Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.4% of DXC Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Marin Software shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of DXC Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Marin Software has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DXC Technology has a beta of 2.44, suggesting that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DXC Technology beats Marin Software on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marin Software

Marin Software, Inc. is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels. The company was founded by Christopher A. Lien, Paul M. Butler, Joseph Chang and Wister Walcott in April 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co. provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives. The GIS segment provides a portfolio of technology offerings that deliver predictable outcomes and measurable results while reducing business risk and operational costs for customers. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Tysons, VA.

