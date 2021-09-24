Contrasting Onion Global (NYSE:OG) & ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) and Onion Global (NYSE:OG) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get ContextLogic alerts:

This table compares ContextLogic and Onion Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContextLogic $2.54 billion 1.52 -$745.00 million ($5.87) -1.05 Onion Global $584.01 million 1.05 $32.13 million N/A N/A

Onion Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ContextLogic.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ContextLogic and Onion Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ContextLogic 2 7 5 0 2.21 Onion Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

ContextLogic currently has a consensus price target of $16.19, indicating a potential upside of 163.72%. Given ContextLogic’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ContextLogic is more favorable than Onion Global.

Profitability

This table compares ContextLogic and Onion Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContextLogic -32.07% -296.87% -48.12% Onion Global N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.6% of ContextLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Onion Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.8% of ContextLogic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ContextLogic beats Onion Global on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc. operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Onion Global

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform includes brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.