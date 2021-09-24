Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for H&R Block, Inc. Increased by Barrington Research (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of H&R Block in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 20th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.57. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for H&R Block’s FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 970.26% and a net margin of 19.08%.

HRB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet raised H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

NYSE:HRB opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.82. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. H&R Block has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $26.51.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,105,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,948,000 after purchasing an additional 149,257 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,939,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,816,000 after buying an additional 62,125 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 62.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,826,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,414,000 after buying an additional 1,476,444 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 10.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,326,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,727,000 after buying an additional 218,646 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,928,000 after buying an additional 100,443 shares during the period. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 32,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $845,041.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $386,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,103 shares of company stock worth $2,362,465. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.41%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.