Saputo (TSE:SAP) Given New C$43.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saputo has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$40.89.

Shares of SAP stock opened at C$32.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$37.33. Saputo has a 52 week low of C$32.05 and a 52 week high of C$42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of C$13.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.24 billion. Analysts forecast that Saputo will post 2.0199999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Saputo’s payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

