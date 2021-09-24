InnovAge Holding Corp. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (OTCMKTS:INNV)

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of InnovAge in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Neamonitis now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for InnovAge’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

INNV has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of InnovAge from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of InnovAge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of InnovAge in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of InnovAge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InnovAge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.43.

Shares of OTCMKTS INNV opened at $6.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average is $20.31. InnovAge has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01).

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in InnovAge in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,039,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in InnovAge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,940,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in InnovAge in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,487,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in InnovAge in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,800,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of InnovAge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,142,000. 14.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

