Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($11.03) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Mirati Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, September 20th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($11.03) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($11.13). Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($9.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on MRTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.41.

NASDAQ MRTX opened at $172.22 on Thursday. Mirati Therapeutics has a one year low of $131.46 and a one year high of $249.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.04 and a 200 day moving average of $162.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRTX. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 241.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 992,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,954,000 after acquiring an additional 701,778 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,921,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,425,000 after acquiring an additional 389,279 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 337.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,511,000 after acquiring an additional 379,794 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 146.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 561,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,623,000 after acquiring an additional 333,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $807,650,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.