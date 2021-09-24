Barclays Analysts Give Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) a GBX 1,950 Price Target

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) received a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price target from investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RDSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,915 ($25.02) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,940.55 ($25.35).

LON:RDSB opened at GBX 1,520.40 ($19.86) on Wednesday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,427.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,390.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £118.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.24.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

