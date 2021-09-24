Canaccord Genuity Cuts Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target to $65.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $76.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 57.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SFIX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded Stitch Fix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $41.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.76 and its 200 day moving average is $49.73. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $113.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.55 and a beta of 1.97.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $571.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $2,585,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $478,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,037 shares of company stock worth $10,595,032 in the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. Slate Path Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 1,001.9% during the second quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 2,534,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,320 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 101.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,750,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,730 shares during the last quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 27.8% in the second quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 6,139,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,989 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 23.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,816,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,411,000 after purchasing an additional 924,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 92.7% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,666,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,571,000 after purchasing an additional 801,782 shares during the last quarter. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

