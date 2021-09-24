Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Randstad Holding NV operates as a global provider of HR services including temporary staffing, permanent placement, recruitment of middle and senior managers, on site consulting, seconded specialists and specialized HR services. Its staffing segment service comprise of temporary staffing, permanent placement and (high-volume) specialties; the inhouse service segment specializes in the provision of high-volume, skilled flexible labor; aimed at improving labor flexibility, retention, productivity and efficiency while HR solutions & managed services segment offers a comprehensive range of HR project management, HR management and HR consultancy services. The Company also recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists and consultants with professional qualifications for middle and senior management positions. Randstad Holding NV is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Randstad from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of RANJY opened at $36.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Randstad has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $40.44.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter. Randstad had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 2.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Randstad will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

