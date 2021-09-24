Zacks Investment Research Lowers Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) to Hold

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels primarily in Japan. Oriental Land Co. is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan. “

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Oriental Land from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of OLCLY stock opened at $31.58 on Friday. Oriental Land has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $34.55. The company has a market capitalization of $57.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.89 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. engages in the operation and management of leisure facilities. It operates through the following segments: Theme Parks, Hotels and Others. The Theme Parks segment operates Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotels segment manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, and Palm & Fountain Terrace Hotel.

