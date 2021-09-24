Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.75% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. is involved in developing and manufacturing bioprosthetic medical devices to treat cardiac and vascular diseases. Its product candidates consists of the porcine tissue based VenoValve, which is intended to be surgically implanted in the deep venous system of the leg to treat Chronic Venue Insufficiency; CoreoGraftÒ, a bovine tissue based off the shelf conduit intended to be used for coronary artery bypass surgery and a porcine tissue based heart valve, is an ideal candidate for pediatric aortic/mitral valve replacement. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. is based in IRVINE, United States. “

HJLI opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $17.68. The stock has a market cap of $83.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.65.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hancock Jaffe Laboratories will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories by 1,326.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 15,865 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc is a development stage medical device company, which develops tissue based solutions that are designed to be life sustaining or life enhancing for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease. Its products include The Bioprosthetic Heart Valve, The CoreoGraft, and The Venous Valve.

