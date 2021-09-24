Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services principally to single-family residences primarily in United States. The company’s brand consists of Mr. Cooper(R) and Xome(R). Mr. Cooper offers home loan services focused on delivering services and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies. Mr. Cooper Group Inc., formerly known as WMIH Corp., is based in Coppell, Texas. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.63.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $40.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.33. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $41.77. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.65.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $574.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.73 million. On average, research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $137,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $1,502,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $129,619.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,001,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 15,648 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

