Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Asensus Surgical Inc. is a medical device company which is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery(TM). Asensus Surgical Inc., formerly known as TransEnterix Inc., is based in RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. “

Get Asensus Surgical alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Asensus Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Asensus Surgical stock opened at $1.99 on Monday. Asensus Surgical has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $6.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.56.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 million. Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 1,162.78% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Asensus Surgical will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Asensus Surgical during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Asensus Surgical during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Asensus Surgical during the first quarter worth about $461,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Asensus Surgical during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Asensus Surgical during the first quarter worth about $8,156,000. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Asensus Surgical

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asensus Surgical (ASXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asensus Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asensus Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.