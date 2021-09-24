GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.00.

NYSE:GSK opened at $39.34 on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $42.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.94.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.523 dividend. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 88,209,189 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,512,490,000 after purchasing an additional 261,944 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 14.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,676,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,034 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,547,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,761,000 after purchasing an additional 526,006 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.8% during the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,086,870 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,839,000 after buying an additional 418,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,061,321 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,822,000 after buying an additional 298,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

