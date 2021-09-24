Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

JMPLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Johnson Matthey to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Panmure Gordon raised Johnson Matthey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson Matthey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Matthey currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.98.

Johnson Matthey stock opened at $75.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.73 and a 200 day moving average of $86.29. Johnson Matthey has a one year low of $55.18 and a one year high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

