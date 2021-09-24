BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) and QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Financial Comparison

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) and BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.1% of QuinStreet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of BSQUARE shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of QuinStreet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of BSQUARE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for QuinStreet and BSQUARE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuinStreet 0 0 2 0 3.00 BSQUARE 0 0 0 0 N/A

QuinStreet currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.61%. Given QuinStreet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe QuinStreet is more favorable than BSQUARE.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares QuinStreet and BSQUARE’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuinStreet $578.49 million 1.72 $23.56 million $0.43 42.70 BSQUARE $47.14 million 1.10 -$1.89 million N/A N/A

QuinStreet has higher revenue and earnings than BSQUARE.

Volatility and Risk

QuinStreet has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BSQUARE has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares QuinStreet and BSQUARE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuinStreet 4.14% 8.43% 5.56% BSQUARE -2.16% -10.66% -4.47%

Summary

QuinStreet beats BSQUARE on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc. engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services. The Edge to Cloud segment offers Internet of Things (IoT) and 24/7 operations services. The company was founded by William T. Baxter in July 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

