Norcros (LON:NXR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $294.32

Norcros plc (LON:NXR)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 294.32 ($3.85) and traded as high as GBX 309 ($4.04). Norcros shares last traded at GBX 296 ($3.87), with a volume of 25,281 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 296.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 294.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £239.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91.

In other Norcros news, insider Nick Kelsall sold 19,429 shares of Norcros stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.08), for a total value of £60,618.48 ($79,198.43).

About Norcros (LON:NXR)

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

