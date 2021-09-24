Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $126.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) will report $126.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Upwork’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $127.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $126.00 million. Upwork reported sales of $96.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Upwork will report full-year sales of $494.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $493.30 million to $494.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $621.91 million, with estimates ranging from $614.01 million to $629.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $124.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.82 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners increased their target price on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upwork has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 32,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $1,523,965.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $135,519.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,027,744. 25.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Upwork by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,756,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,680,000 after buying an additional 2,424,203 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,910 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Upwork in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,160,000. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,443,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth $50,757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPWK opened at $51.30 on Friday. Upwork has a twelve month low of $14.83 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.50 and a beta of 1.97.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

