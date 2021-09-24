RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.26

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.26 and traded as high as $11.14. RADCOM shares last traded at $11.14, with a volume of 15,168 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RDCM. TheStreet raised RADCOM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut RADCOM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.26. The firm has a market cap of $155.14 million, a PE ratio of -42.83 and a beta of 1.07.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 9.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that RADCOM Ltd. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of RADCOM during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of RADCOM by 2,032.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of RADCOM during the 2nd quarter valued at $582,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of RADCOM by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP bought a new stake in shares of RADCOM during the 1st quarter valued at $3,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.03% of the company’s stock.

RADCOM Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDCM)

RADCOM Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-native network visibility, service assurance, and customer and service experience management. Its products include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

