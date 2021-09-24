RPS Group (LON:RPS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $102.71

RPS Group plc (LON:RPS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 102.71 ($1.34) and traded as high as GBX 122.80 ($1.60). RPS Group shares last traded at GBX 121.40 ($1.59), with a volume of 56,434 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on RPS Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on RPS Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 111.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 102.71. The firm has a market cap of £336.90 million and a PE ratio of 57.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.26 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%.

In other RPS Group news, insider John Douglas bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £105,000 ($137,183.17).

About RPS Group (LON:RPS)

RPS Group Plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training and communication; and creative services.

