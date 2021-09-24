Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note issued on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AXTA. Citigroup lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $29.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.45. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $26,071.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

