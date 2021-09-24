Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Veritex in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.64. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Veritex’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veritex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $37.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. Veritex has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $38.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.43.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 30.32%. The firm had revenue of $79.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.55 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 0.3% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 110,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 6.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 6.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 3.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Arcilia Acosta acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.85 per share, with a total value of $537,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $189,018.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $745,454 in the last ninety days. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

