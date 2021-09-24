Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assembly Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for infectious diseases and other disorders of the gastrointestinal (GI) system. Assembly’s product portfolio consists of two late stage assets: VEN 307 for relief from pain associated with anal fissures and VEN 308 for the treatment of fecal incontinence. The Company is also developing novel microbiome-based technology for targeted oral delivery of therapeutic bacteria, complex proteins, viral antigens and small molecules to treat intractable infectious diseases of the GI tract, such as C. difficile infections. Assembly Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc., is based in New York. “

ASMB has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair downgraded Assembly Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.10 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Assembly Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $148.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.34. Assembly Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.94.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.11. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%. On average, research analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 12,156 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $43,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 89,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 46,070 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 1,091.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 95,635 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 1,464.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 115,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

