Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 38.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair began coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinnate Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinnate Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of KNTE stock opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. Kinnate Biopharma has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $48.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -4.38.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts predict that Kinnate Biopharma will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $2,026,000. Logos Global Management LP grew its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 42.3% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,329,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,953,000 after purchasing an additional 395,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $309,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 29.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 237,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 53,848 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

