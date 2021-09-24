Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CLEARFIELD INC., formerly APA Cables & Networks, designs and manufactures the FieldSmart fiber management platform, which includes its latest generation Fiber Distribution System and Fiber Scalability Center. The FDS and FSC product-lines support a wide range of panel configurations, densities, connectors and adapter options and is offered alongside an assortment of passive optical components. Clearfield also provides a complete line of fiber and copper assemblies for controlled and outside plant environments. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities began coverage on Clearfield in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Clearfield from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

CLFD stock opened at $45.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.83 and its 200-day moving average is $37.65. The company has a market cap of $626.54 million, a P/E ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 0.95. Clearfield has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $46.92.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $38.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 12.98%. Analysts predict that Clearfield will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Clearfield news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 6,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $275,123.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Clearfield during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearfield in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearfield in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 87,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

