Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avalara Inc. is a provider of cloud-based tax compliance solutions. It offers businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transaction taxes including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications and other tax types. Avalara Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AVLR. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avalara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.13.

Avalara stock opened at $188.98 on Wednesday. Avalara has a twelve month low of $117.33 and a twelve month high of $191.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.04 and a beta of 0.71.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $169.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Avalara will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,637 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total transaction of $264,146.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,038,699.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $5,546,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,835 shares of company stock worth $12,998,484. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avalara by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Avalara by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in Avalara by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Avalara by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Avalara by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

