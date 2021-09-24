Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) to Buy

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Entravision is a diversified media company utilizing a combination of television, radio, outdoor and publishing operations to reach Hispanic consumers in the United States. The company is the largest Univision-affiliated television group in the United States. It owns Univision-affiliated stations in 17 of the top 50 Hispanic markets in the United States. Also, the company operates the largest centrally programmed Spanish-language radio network. The company produces seven formats to appeal to the diverse musical tastes of the listeners. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EVC. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Entravision Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE EVC opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. Entravision Communications has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $635.09 million, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $178.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Entravision Communications will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 68,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $445,339.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Liberman A. Jeffery sold 6,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $47,092.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Entravision Communications by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,764,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,190,000 after purchasing an additional 577,536 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,970,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,519,000 after buying an additional 23,549 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,384,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,674,000 after buying an additional 903,133 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,059,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,361,000 after buying an additional 305,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,670,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,839,000 after buying an additional 111,732 shares during the last quarter. 54.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

