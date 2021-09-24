Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) PT Raised to $195.00

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its price objective increased by CIBC from $155.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LSPD. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.15.

Shares of NYSE LSPD opened at $123.81 on Monday. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $130.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.37. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.85.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $115.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

