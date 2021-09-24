GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GCM Grosvenor is an alternative asset management solutions provider with assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit and absolute return investment strategies. It operates principally in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. GCM Grosvenor, formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Chicago. “

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on GCM Grosvenor in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

GCMG stock opened at $11.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.50. GCM Grosvenor has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.06.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.47%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in GCM Grosvenor by 40.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

