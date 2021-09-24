VMware (NYSE:VMW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price target on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VMW. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $170.36.

NYSE:VMW opened at $142.16 on Monday. VMware has a 12-month low of $126.79 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.94.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total value of $217,532.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,416 shares of company stock worth $506,044 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 29.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,762 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 6,837 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the first quarter valued at $1,379,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 2.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,443 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $15,563,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 25.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,249 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

