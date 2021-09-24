A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $58.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $664.98 million, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of -0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.75 and its 200-day moving average is $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.36. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $61.35.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $2.08. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 69.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $114,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 26,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $1,504,495.72. Following the sale, the president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $282,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,388 shares of company stock worth $2,165,048. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct Sales. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

