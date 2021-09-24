Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Upgraded by Moffett Nathanson to “Buy”

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Moffett Nathanson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $405.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $338.06. Moffett Nathanson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.08% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.68.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $343.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.18. Accenture has a one year low of $210.42 and a one year high of $345.52. The company has a market capitalization of $217.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $463,000. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 6.5% in the first quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

