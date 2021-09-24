Colliers Securities Weighs in on Fortinet, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) – Analysts at Colliers Securities boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fortinet in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 21st. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $3.26 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.22. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.30.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $310.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a PE ratio of 100.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $322.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 33.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 102.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 280.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at $307,914. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $728,122.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,491 shares of company stock valued at $15,774,137 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

