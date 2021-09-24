Green Impact Partners Inc. (CVE:GIP) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Green Impact Partners Inc. (CVE:GIP) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Green Impact Partners in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 20th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Spec Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Green Impact Partners’ FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Shares of GIP opened at C$7.45 on Thursday. Green Impact Partners has a twelve month low of C$6.76 and a twelve month high of C$12.48.

