NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Cut to Sector Perform at National Bankshares

National Bankshares cut shares of NFI Group (TSE:NFI) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$28.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$32.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of NFI Group to a sell rating and set a C$22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of NFI Group from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating and set a C$28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NFI Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$31.80.

TSE:NFI opened at C$24.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$27.95. NFI Group has a 12 month low of C$14.97 and a 12 month high of C$32.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.86. The stock has a market cap of C$1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This is a positive change from NFI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -500.09%.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

