BMO Capital Markets Raises Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target to C$44.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

NPI has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Northland Power from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$49.00 price target on Northland Power and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northland Power currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$48.95.

TSE NPI opened at C$42.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$42.38. Northland Power has a twelve month low of C$37.25 and a twelve month high of C$51.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.52 billion and a PE ratio of 50.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.57.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$408.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$425.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Northland Power will post 1.6400001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.03%.

In other Northland Power news, Senior Officer Mike Crawley acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$40.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,039.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 72,056 shares in the company, valued at C$2,885,050.18.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

