FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Issued By SVB Leerink

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($12.62) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($12.67). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($9.00) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.42 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MRTX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.41.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $172.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.99. Mirati Therapeutics has a one year low of $131.46 and a one year high of $249.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.83).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,229,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $455,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,376,000 after purchasing an additional 23,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 325,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

