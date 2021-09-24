Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $115.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Renaissance Capital lowered shares of Pjsc Lukoil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Pjsc Lukoil alerts:

Shares of LUKOY opened at $93.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.34 and its 200 day moving average is $85.23. Pjsc Lukoil has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $94.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter. Pjsc Lukoil had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 9.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUKOY. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 8.9% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 17.2% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 155,830 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,620,000 after purchasing an additional 22,913 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 43.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568,546 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $237,574,000 after purchasing an additional 773,636 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 30.1% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 15,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 6.8% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 432,490 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,789,000 after purchasing an additional 27,536 shares during the period. 1.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pjsc Lukoil

Oil Co LUKOIL PJSC engages in the exploration, production, refining, marketing and distribution of oil. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Production; Refining, Marketing & Distribution; and Corporate & Other. The Exploration & Production segment explores, develops and produces crude oil and gas.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Pjsc Lukoil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pjsc Lukoil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.