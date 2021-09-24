Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.05% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Morgan Advanced Materials plc provides ceramic materials. It engaged in design and manufacture components for use in ultrasonic Accoustic Doppler Current Profilers technologies for oceanographic, waterway and waste water usage. Morgan Advanced Materials plc is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of OTCMKTS MCRUF opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.69. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc is a materials technology company, which engages in engineering of ceramics, carbon, and composites. It operates through Thermal Products, and Carbon and Technical Ceramics divisions. The Thermal Products division comprises thermal ceramics and molten metal systems. The Carbon and Technical Ceramics division consists electrical carbon, seals and bearing, and technical ceramics.

