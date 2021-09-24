Britvic (LON:BVIC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $924.51

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 924.51 ($12.08) and traded as high as GBX 933.50 ($12.20). Britvic shares last traded at GBX 920 ($12.02), with a volume of 336,100 shares traded.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Britvic from GBX 1,030 ($13.46) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Britvic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 975.71 ($12.75).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 965.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 924.51. The firm has a market cap of £2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 27.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.59.

In related news, insider Simon Litherland sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 937 ($12.24), for a total value of £9,960.31 ($13,013.21). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 42 shares of company stock worth $27,524.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

