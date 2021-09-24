Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $177.71.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $160.14 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $83.74 and a 1 year high of $167.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.26 and a 200-day moving average of $141.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.99 and a beta of 1.98.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The company had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total transaction of $3,313,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,886,144.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 238.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 21,689 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,864 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 12,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

