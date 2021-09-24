MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.11

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.11 and traded as high as $3.25. MIND C.T.I. shares last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 19,908 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $63.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.11.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.24 million during the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 23.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDO. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in MIND C.T.I. during the first quarter worth $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in MIND C.T.I. by 56.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 10,249 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in MIND C.T.I. by 58.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 61,585 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in MIND C.T.I. by 10.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 17,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in MIND C.T.I. by 3.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,303,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 37,714 shares in the last quarter. 17.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO)

MIND C.T.I. Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and implementation of real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions for various types of communication providers. It operates through Billing and Related Services, and Messaging segments. The company was founded by Monica Iancu on April 6, 1995 and is headquarters in Yokneam, Israel.

