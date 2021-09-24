MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.11

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.11 and traded as high as $3.25. MIND C.T.I. shares last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 19,908 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of $63.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.11.
MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.24 million during the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 23.14%.
About MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO)
MIND C.T.I. Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and implementation of real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions for various types of communication providers. It operates through Billing and Related Services, and Messaging segments. The company was founded by Monica Iancu on April 6, 1995 and is headquarters in Yokneam, Israel.
Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?
Receive News & Ratings for MIND C.T.I. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND C.T.I. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.