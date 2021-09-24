Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $51.25

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.25 and traded as high as $52.47. Huron Consulting Group shares last traded at $51.70, with a volume of 98,555 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.24 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.37 and its 200-day moving average is $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $230.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.38 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 8.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total transaction of $832,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,722 shares in the company, valued at $6,692,541.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 41.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter worth about $256,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

