AXA SA (EPA:CS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AXA SA (EPA:CS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €25.24 ($29.70).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on AXA in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on AXA in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on AXA in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €20.50 ($24.12) target price on AXA in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €26.50 ($31.18) target price on AXA in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

EPA CS opened at €23.38 ($27.51) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €22.85. AXA has a fifty-two week low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a fifty-two week high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

