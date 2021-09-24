Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Pearson plc (LON:PSON) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 714.17 ($9.33).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pearson to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 960 ($12.54) in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 637 ($8.32) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of PSON stock opened at GBX 709.60 ($9.27) on Friday. Pearson has a 12 month low of GBX 484.40 ($6.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 909 ($11.88). The stock has a market cap of £5.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 780.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 807.39.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. Pearson’s payout ratio is 0.53%.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

