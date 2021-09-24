Zacks: Analysts Expect SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $687.60 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) will post sales of $687.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SkyWest’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $673.19 million and the highest estimate coming in at $702.00 million. SkyWest reported sales of $457.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full year sales of $2.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.94. SkyWest had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $656.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.50 million.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on SkyWest from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of SKYW stock opened at $48.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.12 and its 200-day moving average is $47.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 2.05. SkyWest has a 52 week low of $27.44 and a 52 week high of $61.15.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,943,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $432,759,000 after buying an additional 475,223 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SkyWest by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,553,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,210,000 after purchasing an additional 198,483 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SkyWest by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,510,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in SkyWest by 4.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,087,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,979,000 after purchasing an additional 141,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SkyWest by 19.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,467,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,270,000 after purchasing an additional 410,290 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

